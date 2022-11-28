DeltaFi Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $9,682.32 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

