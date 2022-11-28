Dentacoin (DCN) Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million

Dentacoin (DCN) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Dentacoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,310.20 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin launched on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

