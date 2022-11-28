Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells $537,000.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $537,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,595,434 shares in the company, valued at $68,703,307.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $63,476.84.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $356,500.00.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 679,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $428.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 59.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on DXLG shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,983 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

