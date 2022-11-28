Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €26.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($26.53) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

ETR:SDF traded up €0.28 ($0.29) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €21.50 ($21.94). 493,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.07 and its 200-day moving average is €22.51. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €14.60 ($14.90) and a 12-month high of €36.45 ($37.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.