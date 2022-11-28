Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.23.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:DB opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
