DeversiFi (DVF) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,606.23

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $60.71 million and approximately $6,606.23 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

