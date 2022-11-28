DigiByte Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $114.73 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,197.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00453810 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023521 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00118471 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00835743 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00678310 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006168 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00257440 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,831,986,894 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
