Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 507.4% from the October 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP boosted its position in Digital Brands Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 132,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBGI traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 269,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,207. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.56.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

