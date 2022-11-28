Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

