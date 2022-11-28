Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Raised by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 11.1% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $40,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78,432 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 151,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFAS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

