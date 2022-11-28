Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,974 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $357,183.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,649,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $539,327.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06.

On Thursday, November 10th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diodes by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diodes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

