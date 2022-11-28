DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 36,200.0% in November

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 36,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DNA Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 304,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,968. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
DNA Brands Company Profile
