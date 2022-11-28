DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 36,200.0% in November

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 36,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNA Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNAX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 304,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,968. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

