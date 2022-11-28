DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 337.1% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,089. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($254.64) to €241.00 ($248.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.83.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

