Dodge & Cox Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,930 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 1.14% of Cisco Systems worth $2,008,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 134,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,569,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 129,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,620,365. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

