Dodge & Cox Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.3% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 0.06% of Fiserv worth $3,302,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

