Dodge & Cox Has $376.43 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,674,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,341 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in FOX were worth $376,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 2,071.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 49.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Stock Performance

About FOX

FOX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. 19,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.