Dodge & Cox Increases Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,689 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $798,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4,634.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 465,340 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.83. 58,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,469. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

