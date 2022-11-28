Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,734,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,322,068 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $1,160,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 35,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

