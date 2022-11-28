Dodge & Cox Sells 79,294 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dodge & Cox cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,427,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,294 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.19% of Carrier Global worth $657,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

CARR stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,360. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

