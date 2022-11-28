Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 1,064.8% in November

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 1,064.8% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

Shares of DOGZ remained flat at $0.97 during midday trading on Monday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,901. Dogness has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Get Dogness (International) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dogness (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogness (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.