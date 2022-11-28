Douglas Foley Sells 1,600 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after buying an additional 584,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after buying an additional 2,732,668 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

