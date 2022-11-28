Dragonchain Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $4.81 million and $54,479.90 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
Dragonchain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
