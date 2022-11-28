Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 478,193 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

About Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 861,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after buying an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 10,674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 552,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

