Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 478,193 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NAPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.
Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
