DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

