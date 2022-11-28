DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Sells $148,750.00 in Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DXC Technology Price Performance
DXC Technology stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
