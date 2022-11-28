E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading 2% Higher

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.08. 7,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 115,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

E3 Lithium Stock Up 17.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Ltd., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Ltd. in July 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

