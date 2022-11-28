Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.17. 3,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 427,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $552.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Ebix by 7.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Ebix by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

