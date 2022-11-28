Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Down 4.1%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 8,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,432,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

About Ecopetrol

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

