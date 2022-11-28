Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.76.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.55. 77,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,706. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

