Efforce (WOZX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $233,401.98

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $32.25 million and $233,401.98 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efforce has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

