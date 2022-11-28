Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 524.5% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

Eguana Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Eguana Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

