Elizabeth A. Pagliarini Purchases 5,471 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini purchased 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.59. 549,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,802. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.