Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of ELTK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -1.43.

Eltek Announces Dividend

Eltek Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

