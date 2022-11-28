Energi Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $126,084.75 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00076409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00060320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

