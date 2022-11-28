Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.76 and last traded at $57.48. Approximately 2,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 450,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Enviva Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Meth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.84 per share, with a total value of $254,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 432,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,996,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after buying an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,421,000 after buying an additional 189,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after buying an additional 84,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enviva by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,072,000 after buying an additional 139,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,375,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

