Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 910.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.48.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
