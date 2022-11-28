EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,762 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.69. The stock had a trading volume of 90,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

