EscoinToken Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.46 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. EscoinToken has a market cap of $164.67 million and $2.46 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00020143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken was first traded on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee.

EscoinToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

