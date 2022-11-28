ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,300 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,500,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $5,970,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,379,583 shares in the company, valued at $29,370,740.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 75.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
