Ethernity Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.61 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and $66,355.04 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00011121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

