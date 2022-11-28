European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

European Biotech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

European Biotech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.01. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,302. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Biotech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $357,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,691,000.

About European Biotech Acquisition

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

