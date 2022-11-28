EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 6.39 and last traded at 6.40. Approximately 19,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 235,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.91.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 12.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 8.82 and its 200 day moving average is 9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. The business had revenue of 158.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 159.99 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. Analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,318 shares of company stock valued at $70,572. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 85.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

