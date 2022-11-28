Evmos (EVMOS) Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $200.83 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evmos has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00004129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00485978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.18 or 0.29559461 BTC.

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

