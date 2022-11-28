Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.44

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 11540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Expensify Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 9,175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

