Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.33.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.