Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $110.80. 593,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,958,670. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $456.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

