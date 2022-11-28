F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Down 72.4% in November

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the October 31st total of 783,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $185,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.41. 63,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,122. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

