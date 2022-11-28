First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) versus Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Financial Analysis

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.26 $2.06 billion ($0.40) -22.19 First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.25 $43.09 million $1.99 9.75

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S -9.95% -2.19% -0.10% First of Long Island 32.35% 11.97% 1.09%

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Danske Bank A/S pays out -25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Danske Bank A/S and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 2 2 3 0 2.14 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.26%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Danske Bank A/S on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services. It also provides solutions for sustainable finance, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, equities trading, cash flow forecast, collection services, financial platform, export finance, letter of credit, liquidity management, factoring, working capital management, guarantees, and in-house bank. In addition, it offers custody, depositary, data management, post-trade, bank and middle office, collateral management, and derivatives clearing services. The company has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

