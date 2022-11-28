First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a growth of 1,285.2% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FBZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,625. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.