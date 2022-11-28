First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 67.8% in November

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the October 31st total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.53. 23,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $38.79.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

